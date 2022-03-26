'Trump card' has nothing to do with army: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his much-discussed "trump card" has nothing to do with the army, The News reported.
The Prime Minister instead stressed that "attacking the army and damaging it means damaging the future of Pakistan".
He categorically rejected the widespread speculation that his trump card relates to a possible decision concerning the institution of the Pakistan Army.
"Nothing to do with the army," he said and explained that what he is focusing on is a straightforward matter of national morality and ethics.
"It's not about who forms the government," he said, adding: "To destroy a country all that needs to be done is destroy its ethics."
The Prime Minister was apparently hinting at the way his party MPs changed their loyalties and how they were shown by the media in the Sindh House, Islamabad.
Although the premier did not precisely reveal what his surprise or trump card would be, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry when contacted told The News, "It's a pure political thing, and nothing administrative", The News reported.
Referring to the speculation, Chaudhry said that the premier has the best of relationships with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Chaudhry said that Khan is not a conspirator, adding that the questions currently being discussed in political and media circles about the prime minister contemplating certain key appointments is simply baseless.
These is all speculation, the Information Minister said.
Instead, Chaudhry quoted Prime Minister Khan as saying that the institution of the army is critically important for Pakistan and its sovereignty and therefore must be protected and not maligned.
--IANS
san/ksk/
