Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Questions in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan braces for no-confidence motion
Imran Khan sought meeting with Putin to soothe 'hurt ego': Pakistan media
Pakistan Oppn parties mull bringing no-confidence motion against Khan govt
Imran reviews Pak's gas crisis, asks officials to fast-track exploration
-
With the looming threat of a no-confidence motion, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is seemingly in a mood to provide subsidies to the general public even at the cost of the economy which has already plunged into crisis.
Miftah Ismail, the former Pakistani finance minister under the prime ministership of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed the industrial package that Imran Khan announced as a "bomb" to destroy the country's economy for the next administration, reported Business Recorder.
Many economists must be of the same view despite PM's claim that the relief package was possible due to improved tax collections. These can be substantiated because--first-- 3.799 trillion rupee tax collections (July-February 2021-22) are at par with the budgeted target of 5.8 trillion rupees however for the remaining four months of the current fiscal year there is likely to be a shortfall as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allows the rupee to continue to depreciate with the objective of curtailing imports-- imports that contributed 52.2 per cent of total tax collections for the first eight months of this year.
Secondly, there has been a significant reduction in collections under non-tax revenue specifically in collections under petroleum levy budgeted at 610 billion rupees while actual collections are expected to be less than half due to the relief package.
Another reason for not supporting Imran Khan's industrial package announced on March 1 is because Pakistan is being retained on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The ongoing talks on the seventh review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will remain stalled as the Fund, and all other international donor agencies, have pledged to work with the FATF.
Moreover, the package envisages granting fiscal and monetary benefits to the rich and influential at the cost of the general public. The conflict between the Prime Minister's claim that "mafias" are operating in all major sectors raking in windfall profits and his industrial package that would benefit mainly these mafias - those operating in the legal and illegal domain -- is sadly becoming starker with the passage of time.
On February 28, 2022, the Imran Khan government's announced relief measures to reduce prices of petrol and electricity are on account of Opposition pressure and public anger. The relief measures were announced by Imran Khan in an address to the nation. The measures include a reduction in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariff by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively along with a number of new schemes including one on tax amnesty.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU