Trump denies any responsibility for his supporters' Congress attack

-
ALSO READ
US House Democrats to vote on Donald Trump's impeachment on Wednesday
Donald Trump, Mike Pence speak for first time since US Capitol attack
At least one explosive device found near US Capitol amid protest
An attack on America
Vice President Pence criticises DNC, previews themes for RNC convention
-
US President Donald Trump, facing impeachment on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" on Tuesday denied responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the US Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were appropriate.
The Republican president told reporters that his speech before Wednesday's assault - in which he urged supporters to march on the Capitol and fight - had been analyzed by unnamed others, who he said believed it was "totally appropriate."
"They've analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody ... thought it was totally appropriate," he said before heading to Alamo, Texas to visit and sign his signature wall on the border with Mexico.
Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to impeach Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then, which would make him the only US president ever to be impeached twice.
Trump's remarks on Tuesday were his first in public since Wednesday, although he released a video on Thursday in which he condemned the violence but did not concede the election.
Democrats said Trump's defense of his words and actions underscored the urgency of removing him from office.
"Trump’s lack of contrition today makes clear that the 25th Am must be invoked to remove him," Daniel Goldman, majority counsel in the first House impeachment inquiry, tweeted.
"Impeachment should proceed apace and every MOC must think hard about whether s/he supports Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and incite an insurrection on the Capitol." Trump did not answer a shouted question before leaving the White House about whether he was responsible for the violence at the Capitol, which led to the deaths of six people.
Instead, he blasted Democratic leaders for moving forward on impeachment, warning it posed "a tremendous danger" to the country.
Conservative former presidential candidate Evan McMullin said those remarks amounted to threats of further violence.
"Trump's threats of more violence by warning of 'tremendous anger' and 'tremendous danger' in response to potential impeachment, a vital mechanism of our democracy, are further evidence of its justice and necessity," he said on Twitter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU