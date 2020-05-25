JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UK's Sunak authorises bailout to rescue strategically important companies
Business Standard

I am doing fine after taking a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine: Trump

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential treatment or prophylaxis for Covid-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals

Topics
Donald Trump | Hydroxychloroquine

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Washington 

Trump says he has finished taking hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus therapy
"I just finished the course of drug treatments and to the best of my knowledge, here I am. If it's something that helps, that's all I want," Trump said.

President Donald Trump says he's doing fine after taking a two-week course of an unproven malaria drug for Covid-19.

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement. He said the regimen was meant to help prevent infection after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential treatment or prophylaxis for Covid-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 138,845; Global tally crosses 5.5-mn mark

Speaking in an interview aired on the Sunday news program Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said that "I just finished the course of drug treatments and to the best of my knowledge, here I am. If it's something that helps, that's all I want."
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU