I am doing fine after taking a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine: Trump

President says he's doing fine after taking a two-week course of an unproven malaria drug for Covid-19.

Trump was addressing his disclosure last week that he was taking and a zinc supplement. He said the regimen was meant to help prevent infection after two White House staffers tested positive for the

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential treatment or prophylaxis for Covid-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

Speaking in an interview aired on the Sunday news program Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said that "I just finished the course of drug treatments and to the best of my knowledge, here I am. If it's something that helps, that's all I want."