Trump invokes Defence Production Act to prevent export of N95 masks, PPEs

Speaking from the White House at the taskforce press Briefing, President on Friday said that he is invoking the Defense Production Act to prevent the export of N95 respirators, surgical masks, glove and other personal protective equipment (PPE) used in treatment.

The directive is "to prohibit the export of scarce health and medical supplies by unscrupulous actors and profiteers."

He said that the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will work jointly on this directive.

"We need these items immediately for domestic use. We have to have them," Trump added.

Also on Friday, After weeks of insisting that Americans don't have to wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, President Trump on Friday (local time) announced new guidelines as issued by CDC advising the use of "non-medical cloth-based" face coverings.