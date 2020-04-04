US sets new global record with nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the is now 7,406.

Two of the main US hot spots on Friday reported their biggest jumps yet in COVID-19 deaths, with the number of fatalities so far in New York state alone comparable to the loss of life in the in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The figures showed that a wave of lethal infections expected to overwhelm hospitals, even in relatively affluent, urban areas like New York, has begun to crash down on the United States.

New York City, the pandemic's US epicenter, has mere days to prepare for the worst of the novel outbreak, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose city has suffered over a quarter of the 7,000-plus coronavirus-related deaths to date nationwide.

New York is in an "extraordinary race against time," de Blasio told a news briefing on Friday, warning that the city desperately needs reinforcements of medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds. He renewed his call for the federal government to mobilize the US military.

"We're dealing with an enemy that is killing thousands of Americans, and a lot of people are dying who don't need to die," he said. "You can't say, every state for themselves, every city for themselves. That is not America."

Another hot spot, Louisiana, reported that the number of its deaths from Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, rose from 310 at noon on Thursday to 370 at noon on Friday. That marked the biggest 24-hour increase in fatal cases yet in the Gulf Coast state.

In New York, the US state hardest hit by the coronavirus in sheer numbers of infections and lives lost, the cumulative death toll was on par with fatalities from 9/11, when nearly 3,000 people, most of them at Manhattan's World Trade Center, were killed in attacks on the United States.