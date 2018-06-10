Trump-Kim summit: How Singapore is preparing for the high-profile meeting

Singapore, which recently topped the global law-and-order index for a fifth consecutive year ahead of Norway, Iceland and Finland, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of the historic US- summit. The summit, to be held on June 12, will be the first-ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US President.

As the two controversial leaders – and Kim Jong-Un – prepare for a face-to-face aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, the Singapore government is working double-time to make sure that one of the most unusual and highly anticipated summits in recent history is held without any untoward incident.



According to latest reports, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un has already arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

Venue

Trump and Kim are expected to meet at the Capella Hotel located on Singapore's Sentosa Island on June 12. Security at the Capella is tight, with even reporters being banned from entering the historic building. The hotel, with its 112 rooms and villas, was designed by British architect Norman Foster.

Arrangements

Security: While both leaders are expected to arrive with their personal security teams, the Singaporean police, including its Gurkha contingent, are expected to secure the summit venue, roads and hotels.

Checkpoints to come up: Several notices have appeared warning residents that security checkpoints will be set up in the city and will stay until Thursday, June 14.

Ban on weapons, loudspeakers and drones: A posting in the government gazette bans weapons, flares, loudspeakers, sound systems and banners in the special zone. The police have been allowed to conduct body searches on all people entering the area and drones have also been banned.

Airspace restrictions: Meanwhile, a notice, on the websites of the Civil Aviation Organization and the US Federal Aviation Administration, says that airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted on June 11, 12 and 13.

Restrictions on aircraft: All aircraft arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use “for reasons of national security”, a notice says. Travellers have been advised to expect delays for flights arriving at and departing from Singapore during this period.