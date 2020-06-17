Trump signs order on police reforms after meeting victims' families

President said he met with families of Black people killed at the hands of police ahead of a Rose Garden ceremony where he signed an order to encourage better training on use of force.



Trump said Tuesday the order would leverage federal funding to help stop the use of choke holds nationwide, except when an officer’s life is at risk, under a new credentialing process for law enforcement agencies.



But he was largely supportive of police in his remarks, rejecting calls from protesters against police brutality that law enforcement agencies be defunded and broken up.



“I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments,” Trump said. “Americans know the truth -- without police, there is chaos. Without law, there is anarchy. And without safety, there is catastrophe.”