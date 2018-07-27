Trump thanks Kim Jong-un as North Korea transfers remains of US soldiers

North Korea transferred 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of killed in the on Friday, officials said, a first step by to implement an agreement made in a landmark summit in June in Singapore.

The repatriation of remains of missing in the 1950-53 conflict is seen as a modest diplomatic coup for US President because it was one of the agreements reached during his summit with North Korean leader in Singapore on June 12.

“After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A statement about two hours earlier said: “We are encouraged by North Korea’s actions and the momentum for positive change.”

A transport plane flew to an airfield in North Korea’s northeastern city of Wonsan to bring the remains to in South Korea, the statement said.





ALSO READ: North Korea still making nuclear material but progress happening: Pompeo

Soldiers in dress uniforms with white gloves were seen slowly carrying 55 small cases covered with the blue-and-white United Nations insignia, placing them one by one into silver vans waiting on the tarmac in Osan.

Straight-backed officers looked on next to the flags of the United States, and the United Nations.

A formal repatriation ceremony would be held at Osan on Wednesday, the said.

The remains would then be flown to Hawaii for further processing under the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the UN Command said in a statement.

The transfer of the remains coincided with the 65th anniversary of the 1953 armistice agreement that ended fighting, although the two Koreas are technically still at war because a peace treaty was never signed.

More than 7,700 who fought in the remain unaccounted for, with about 5,300 of those lost in what is now North Korea.

GOODWILL GESTURE

The pledge to transfer war remains was seen as a goodwill gesture by Kim at the June summit and, while it has taken longer than some US officials had hoped, the handover will rekindle hopes for progress in nuclear talks.

Kim committed in a broad summit statement to work toward denuclearisation but has offered no details about how it might go about this.

ALSO READ: A win for Trump? Analysts say North Korea dismantling rocket test site

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the return of the remains could boost the momentum for the nuclear talks between and Washington.

The two Koreas agreed to hold general-level military talks on Tuesday to discuss ways to implement their own summit in April in which they vowed to defuse tensions, Seoul’s defense ministry said on Friday.

Pyongyang has renewed calls for a declaration of the end of the Korean War, calling it the “first process for peace” and an important way Washington can add heft to security guarantees it has pledged in return for North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons.

The US State Department says Washington is committed to building a peace mechanism to replace the armistice when North Korea has denuclearised.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has led the US negotiating effort, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday North Korea was continuing to produce fuel for nuclear bombs despite of its pledge to denuclearize, even as he argued that the was making progress in talks with Pyongyang.



ALSO READ: US' Pompeo seeks to shore up UN support for North Korean sanctions

Pompeo said North Korea had begun to dismantle a missile test site, something Kim also promised in Singapore, and called it “a good thing, steps forward”. However, he said Kim needed to follow through on his summit commitments to denuclearize.

The UN Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning luxury goods said to include recreational sports equipment.

The has blocked a request by the Olympic Committee to transfer sports equipment to North Korea so its athletes can participate in the Olympic Games, United Nations diplomats said on Thursday.

Before Friday’s transfer of remains by Pyongyang, the and North Korea had worked on so-called joint field activities to recover remains from 1996-2005. Washington halted those operations, citing concerns about the safety of its personnel as Pyongyang stepped up its nuclear program.





ALSO READ: US attitude during denuclearisation talks 'regrettable': North Korea

More than 400 caskets of remains found in North Korea were returned to the United States between the 1990s and 2005, with the bodies of some 330 other Americans also accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Pentagon officials have said discussions with North Korea have included resuming field operations in the North to recover remains.

The program helped bring in vital hard currency to North Korea, which has been under US-led sanctions for decades. However, reviving it could complicate US efforts to persuade countries around the world to maintain economic pressure on Pyongyang over its ballistic and nuclear programs.