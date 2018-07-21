US' Pompeo seeks to shore up UN support for North Korean sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Kim dumps denuclearisation? North Korea still upgrading nuclear site
Despite North Korea's threat, WH still hopeful on Trump-Kim meet: Updates
Meet Andrew Kim, a CIA officer instrumental in planning Trump-Kim summit
US attitude during denuclearisation talks 'regrettable': North Korea
US-N Korea summit: Trump to seek full denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula
-
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo sought to shore up support among UN Security Council members for a North Korean sanctions regime that’s showing signs of weakening, as hopes for a quick denuclearisation agreement with Pyongyang fade.
Standing alongside US Ambassador Nikki Haley in New York on Friday, Pompeo said the US expects countries to honour their commitments to cut off North Korea’s economy. He reiterated accusations that Kim Jong Un’s regime is smuggling in refined petroleum products in order to get around the 500,000 barrel per year quota set by the United Nations Security Council.
ALSO READ: No hurry to denuclearise North Korea, will start process soon: Trump
“When sanctions are not enforced, the prospects for successful denuclearisation of North Korea are diminished,” Pompeo said, adding that he and President Donald Trump remain “upbeat” about the possibility that North Korea will give up its nuclear arms.
Senior US officials including Pompeo and Trump argue that their “maximum pressure” campaign is the key reason why Kim has said he’s willing to give up his nuclear weapons, and have insisted that sanctions will remain in place until that process is complete. At the same time, they have said that China, North Korea’s primary economic and diplomatic partner, has slipped in its enforcement of sanctions.
ALSO READ: 'World is a gangster', Pompeo shoots back at North Korean officials
Pompeo said at least 89 illegal ship-to-ship transfers took place in the first five months of this year, making them the “most prominent means” for North Korea to violate sanctions, which are intended to deprive the isolated regime of hard currency.
“The problem that we are encountering is that some of our friends have decided that they want to go around the rules,” Haley said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU