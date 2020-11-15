Turkey coronavirus update: New daily high in Covid-19 cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Turkey coronavirus update: 1,815 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Turkey coronavirus update: 1,412 daily Covid-19 cases, 315,845 in total
-
Turkey saw a new record of daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, with the number of people who tested positive soaring by 3,116, official figures showed.
The country has recorded a total of 411,055 cases since the epidemic began in March, data shared by the Health Ministry showed. It last saw a daily high of 3,116 cases on April 24.
Further 92 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,419. Another 3,423 patients are in intensive care.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU