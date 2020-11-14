Biden, his deputy Harris, incumbent President Trump greet people on Diwali

-
ALSO READ
Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
US presidential candidate Biden vows to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
US Polls: Vote like your life depends on it, says Lady Gaga at Biden rally
-
US President-elect Joe Biden, his deputy Kamala Harris and incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights.
"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," President-elect Biden tweeted.
To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020
President Trump, a Republican, who was defeated by Biden in the November 3 presidential election, shared a picture of him lighting a lamp in the White House. 'Happy Diwali' was written on the photo.
November 14, 2020
Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman Vice President in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.
"Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year, Vice President-elect Harris tweeted.
Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2020
Earlier, Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo also extended greetings on Diwali.
"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights! tweeted Pompeo, who is currently on a seven-nation tour to Europe and Middle East.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU