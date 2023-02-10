Turkey earthquakes: World Bank to provide $1.78 billion for relief

-
-
The World Bank will provide Turkey $1.78 billion in assistance for relief and recovery work following earthquakes that have killed over 21,000.
The lender is offering immediate assistance of $780 million through two existing projects to rebuild basic municipal-level infrastructure. It’s also preparing an extra $1 billion in operations to support people affected.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing mounting criticism from survivors and opposition parties over the country’s poor construction record and what they say has been an inadequate response to one of its worst natural disasters.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:28 IST
