JUST IN
The $1 billion-a-month spread to deliver Russian crude oil to India
World Bank must act on climate change to check poverty, development
US to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis for H-1B holders
Singapore to lift remaining Covid-19 measures from February 13, says MOH
Australia blocks proposed coal mine to protect Great Barrier Reef
Pak minister urges export-oriented policies to accelerate economic growth
Germany sees record decline in real earnings by 4.1% due to high inflation
Australian central bank lifts cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.35 per cent
Land degradation to blue economy: Priority areas under India's G20 prezy
Dubai receives 14.36 mn int'l visitors in 2022, close to pre-Covid levels
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Microsoft cuts jobs in HoloLens, Surface, Xbox as layoffs continue
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Turkey earthquakes: World Bank to provide $1.78 billion for relief

The lender is offering immediate assistance of $780 million through two existing projects to rebuild basic municipal-level infrastructure

Topics
Turkey | World Bank  | Earthquake

Bloomberg 

Turkey, earthquake

The World Bank will provide Turkey $1.78 billion in assistance for relief and recovery work following earthquakes that have killed over 21,000.

The lender is offering immediate assistance of $780 million through two existing projects to rebuild basic municipal-level infrastructure. It’s also preparing an extra $1 billion in operations to support people affected.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing mounting criticism from survivors and opposition parties over the country’s poor construction record and what they say has been an inadequate response to one of its worst natural disasters.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.