Turkish regulators fine Google $25.5 mn for abusing market dominance

Turkish regulators have fined 196.7 million Turkish liras (uSD 25.5 million) for allegedly abusing its market dominance in online searches.

In a statement released Friday, the Competition Authority said and its parent company Alphabet Inc had made it difficult for to show up in searches if they did not generate advertisement revenue for

The Turkish authority said Google would have to ensure active competition in the market" by taking remedial measures within six months. Google will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.

The move comes as regulators in Europe and the U.S. have also taken aim at Google's dominance in some online markets, such as searches. Google has rejected wrongdoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)