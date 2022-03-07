TVS Motor launches 125cc bike Raider in Bangladesh for young customers

Company on Monday said it has launched its 125-cc Raider in

The comes with various features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and under-seat storage.

"There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology.

"I am certain that the young customers in would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider," Company Vice President ( Business) H G Rahul Nayak said in a statement.

TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc engine which churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs.

