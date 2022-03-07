TikTok suspends live streaming in Russia citing new fake news law

-
ALSO READ
What are new-age fake news and misinformation?
Russia on verge of throwing out Chinese TikTok, launches 'homemade Tiktok'
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after assurances to curb 'immoral' content
-
Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has suspended livestreaming and new content to video services in Russia following the introduction of new 'fake news' law in the country that threatened jail terms of up to 15 years.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the Russian armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.
Global news media including CNN and BBC said they were suspending their operations to protect their journalists from the new law.
"However, our highest priority is the safety of our employees and our users, and in light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law," the streaming app said in a statement.
The company said that they will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.
"Our in-app messaging service will not be affected. We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," the statement added.
Earlier, Kremlin had said Putin has signed a federal law broadening sanctions for violating the rights of Russian citizens to all foreigners and stateless persons.
"The federal law stipulates criminal liability for public dissemination under the guise of reliable reports of knowingly false information on the use of the Russian Armed Forces aiming to protect the interests of Russia and its citizens and maintain international peace and security," the Kremlin statement read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU