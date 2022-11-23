JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter adds 1.6 million daily active users in 1 week, says Elon Musk

Shutting down his detractors further, Musk shared another tweet today morning, announcing that the site has reached its highest daily active users

Twitter | Elon Musk | Tech companies

Bloomberg 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk added this is an all-time high for the micro-blogging platform

Even as the lay-offs and mass resignations pointed towards a chaotic atmosphere at Twitter, Elon Musk hit back at his critics, saying, “Twitter is ALIVE.”

Shutting down his detractors further, Musk shared another tweet today morning, announcing that the site has reached its highest daily active users.

In a tweet, Musk noted that Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week. He added this is an all-time high for the micro-blogging platform, and added a detailed graph to back his claims.

The graph, twitter monetizable daily active users (MDAU) average by week, of the daily active users compares the data from before the takeover to now. It went up to 259.4 million from the daily active user based of around 250 million at the start of October.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 00:09 IST

