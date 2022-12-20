JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter announces 'Blue for Business' to help distinguish biz on platform

Associated profiles will receive a little badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark

Topics
Twitter | Business services

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter on Tuesday announced its new 'Blue for Business' service, a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their associated individuals, businesses and brands to their account, Twitter said in its Business blogpost.

When they do, associated profiles will receive a little badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

This connection will help businesses to create networks within their own organisations on the micro-blogging platform.

Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business.

"This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands into the DNA of Twitter," the company said.

"In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter," it added.

The micro-blogging platform is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses for now, but next year it will roll this out to more businesses who wish to subscribe.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:55 IST

