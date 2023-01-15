Twitter offers free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform

-
Twitter is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk’s takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by it.
Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment.
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 23:15 IST
