Like India said, 13A should be implemented: Sri Lanka president
Business Standard

Twitter offers free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform

Offers to match advertisers' ad spending of up to $250,000

Topics
Twitter | Advertisment

Reuters 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk’s takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by it.

Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment.

US judge rejects class-action suit by laid-off staff

Twitter has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit.

US district judge James Donato ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action accusing the firm of failing to give adequate notice before laying them off after its acquisition must pursue their claims in private arbitration.

Donato granted Twitter’s request to force the five ex-employees to pursue their claims individually, citing agreements they signed with the company.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 23:15 IST

