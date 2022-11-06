Twitter's blue tick fee: Revenue stream or can of worms for media-tech cos

is the world’s digital public square. More than 217 million users (2021) chat, argue, fight and abuse each other on what is also known as a hotbed of hate and misinformation. Elon Musk, who acquired for (a grossly overpriced) $44 billion last month, announced a series of changes. One of these is a charge of $8 a month for verifying accounts and giving them the blue tick certifying authenticity. Usually people with a big following, celebrities, organisations or brands apply for a blue tick through the website. The charge will vary based on a country and its purchasing power parity. So, Indians might end up paying just about Rs 190 ($2) a month.