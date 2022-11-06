JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter's blue tick fee: Revenue stream or can of worms for media-tech cos

The microblogging service is making a bid for pay revenues as advertising declines

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

Photo: Bloomberg
Comscore data shows that global unique visitors fell by half a per cent from April 2022, when Musk first announced his intent to buy Twitter, to September 2022

Twitter is the world’s digital public square. More than 217 million users (2021) chat, argue, fight and abuse each other on what is also known as a hotbed of hate and misinformation. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for (a grossly overpriced) $44 billion last month, announced a series of changes. One of these is a charge of $8 a month for verifying accounts and giving them the blue tick certifying authenticity. Usually people with a big following, celebrities, organisations or brands apply for a blue tick through the Twitter website. The charge will vary based on a country and its purchasing power parity. So, Indians might end up paying just about Rs 190 ($2) a month.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 17:42 IST

