Twitter's blue tick fee: Revenue stream or can of worms for media-tech cos

Twitter is the world’s digital public square. More than 217 million users (2021) chat, argue, fight and abuse each other on what is also known as a hotbed of hate and misinformation. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for (a grossly overpriced) $44 billion last month, announced a series of changes. One of these is a charge of $8 a month for verifying accounts and giving them the blue tick certifying authenticity. Usually people with a big following, celebrities, organisations or brands apply for a blue tick through the Twitter website. The charge will vary based on a country and its purchasing power parity. So, Indians might end up paying just about Rs 190 ($2) a month.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 17:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU