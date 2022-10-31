JUST IN
Twitter will revise how it verifies users: Elon Musk after takeover
Musk denies reports of firing Twitter employees in attempt to avoid payouts
Workers leave biggest iPhone plant in China to escape Covid curbs
Musk's Twitter will be different; chaos of deal just preview of what's next
Google allegedly making disinformation profitable via ad business: Report
Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned: Rpts
Elon Musk to remodel Twitter with plans to lay off employees: Report
Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Musk
How Elon Musk could put more crypto on Twitter after taking charge
Looming elections in US and Brazil pose test for Elon Musk's Twitter
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Taliban deny entry of female students in campus for not wearing Burqa
Biden congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil president poll again
Business Standard

Twitter will revise how it verifies users: Elon Musk after takeover

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Reuters 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

(Reuters) - Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details on what may change.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their "verified" badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

The CEO of Tesla Inc has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on monthly subscription basis including a feature to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk's insistence using a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.

The billionaire has also requested that logged out users visiting Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, The Verge reported on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.

 

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.