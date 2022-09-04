East China suspends ferries, classes as nation braces for typhoon

-
Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and suspended classes as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor, a strong storm that is expected to also affect neighbouring Taiwan, Japan and Korea.
Shanghai on Sunday suspended ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.
The eastern business hub of Wenzhou also ordered all classes suspended on Monday.
Typhoon Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022, and is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea.
Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan's Okinawa. The storm is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.
The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 175 km (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
China's National Meteorological Center issued a yellow typhoon warning at 10 am Sunday, and warned of heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai and self-governing Taiwan.
Ships were told to return to port to take shelter from the wind, and the centre also urged people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
In Taiwan, over 600 residents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties were evacuated to nearby shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds, according to the island's Central News Agency.
The typhoon caused a landslide in Taiwan's Miaoli county, and blew over some 100 roadside trees.
About 40 flights and more than 100 ferry services across Taiwan were also cancelled Saturday, according to the city's Ministry of Transport and Communication.
