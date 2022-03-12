Uber adds fuel surcharge in US and Canada due to high gas prices

-
ALSO READ
What are surcharges and cesses, and how do they differ?
TMS Ep95: CSR, growing inequality, Vaibhav Sanghavi, Surcharge & Cess
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
-
In response to surging gas prices, ride-hailing company Uber has announced that it is adding a surcharge on fares and deliveries in the US and Canada.
Rideshare riders will pay a $0.50 surcharge on every ride and, on Uber Eats where trips are shorter, consumer fees will be adjusted to cover the equivalent of a $0.35 surcharge on every delivery.
The company said that 100 per cent of surcharges will go directly to drivers and delivery people.
The temporary fee is designed to reduce the burden of high gas prices, not to cover the full cost of a tank.
The fee is temporary but lasts for at least the next 60 days, but we will continue to review feedback and monitor gas prices throughout that period.
"Importantly, we will also seize this moment to bolster our efforts to help more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, which will both limit the impact of the volatility in fuel prices and lower emissions," the company wrote in a blogpost.
"We have made a commitment to operate a zero-emission platform globally by 2040, and in Canadian cities with supportive policies, like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, by 2030," it added.
The company said that drivers who switch to EVs can enjoy higher earnings potential due to Uber's Green Future Programme, which provides incentives, such as $1 more per trip up to $4,000 annually, for drivers to transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU