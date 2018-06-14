Uber hires Facebook's product director as its driver product head

-
Uber Technologies Inc has hired Facebook Inc
"Psyched to have @mrdanieldanker (Danker) join our team so we can continue to improve, innovate and build great experiences for our driver partners!" Khosrowshahi tweeted https://twitter.com/dkhos/status/1006978998348333056.
Uber has been without a head of driver product since Aaron Schildkrout left in December, after a three-year stint with the company.
Khosrowshahi, who joined the company last August to replace co-founder Travis Kalanick, is making several changes as he prepares for an initial public offering.
Last month, Uber spokesman told Reuters that its Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden was leaving the company, one of the over a dozen senior executives to depart since last year.
The company is also searching for a chief financial officer who can help take the company public in 2019. The CFO position has been vacant since 2015.
