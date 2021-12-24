UK energy companies get billions to take clients of failed rivals

-
ALSO READ
UK opens new post-study work visa route for international students
UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines
EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's Covid-19 shot
Google & Apple have 'vice-like' grip on users, says UK regulator
Security deal: Britain says it will be hard-headed in defending interests
-
A UK regulator has approved 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) of claims to compensate energy companies for taking on millions of customers left stranded as dozens of rival suppliers went bust.
About 24 household suppliers have collapsed since early August as wholesale gas prices soared and the energy regulator’s price cap limited the costs that could be passed on to consumers.
The claims granted by Ofgem relate mainly to the additional wholesale energy costs absorbed by companies that took on customers under its Supplier of Last Resort process. The largest single compensation of 681 million pounds went to Octopus Energy for taking on Avro Energy’s 580,000 customers, according to documents published on Wednesday.
British Gas Trading, the retail arm of Centrica Plc, was granted a claim of 361 million pounds for taking responsibility for about half a million customers from a number of smaller firms. Shell Energy Retail was awarded 362 million pounds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU