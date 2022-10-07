JUST IN
UK PM Liz Truss fires trade minister Conor Burns over alleged misconduct
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions
Putin's nuke threat biggest risk of 'Armageddon' since Cuban crisis: Biden
Imran Khan wants Pak to face a similar situation like Sri Lanka: PM Sharif
Seven Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant
Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa
Kyiv dismisses Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions as 'worthless'
Liz Truss' first speech as UK PM at Tory meet disrupted by protest
Is US Ambassador Blome's visit to POK a signal to India and China?
Ahead of Czech meet, leaders fear brakes on European Union enlargement
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Man accused in deadly Las Vegas stabbings to appear in court on Friday
Business Standard

UK PM Liz Truss fires trade minister Conor Burns over alleged misconduct

A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over allegations of misconduct

Topics
UK govt | British Prime Minister | Liz Truss

AP  |  London 

Conor Burns, UK trade minister
Photo: Twitter

A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over allegations of misconduct.

The government said Truss had asked Conor Burns to leave the government with immediate effect after a complaint of serious misconduct.

The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour as the public rightly expects, the prime minister's office said.

The Conservative whips' office said Burns had been suspended from the party's group in Parliament pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week. He remains a lawmaker but will sit as an independent.

British media reported that the alleged misconduct took place at the Conservatives' annual conference in the central England city of Birmingham.

Burns is a long-time ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to step down in July.

Johnson endured a series of scandals about money matters and illegal government parties during coronavirus lockdowns, but was finally toppled after appointing to a senior government post a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Burns, 50, served as a Northern Ireland minister in Johnson's government and was made a trade minister when Truss took office last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK govt

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.