The UK is poised to approve the Covid-19 vaccine produced by and the University of Oxford, giving the country another powerful tool to fight the pandemic as concern mounts over rising infections. UK’s drug regulator could clear the shot for use as early as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The go-ahead would come about three weeks after the UK became the first western country to begin vaccinations.

Lockdowns in the UK could be eased at the end of February as the imminent approval of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by will permit the vaccination of as many as 15 million of the country’s most vulnerable people, the Mail on Sunday reported. The country’s health service would no longer be at risk of being overwhelmed by virus cases. In other news, Russia has decided to keep flights to and from UK suspended until the end of January 12. Novavax starts late-stage trial Novavax has begun a large late-stage study of its experimental Covid vaccine in the United States, the drug developer said on Monday, after delaying the trial twice due to issues in scaling up the manufacturing process. It will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds of them receiving the shot.