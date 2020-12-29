UK set to clear Astra shot; Novavax starts late-stage trial in US

-
ALSO READ
Novavax to deliver 60 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses to UK for phase 3 trial
AstraZeneca resumes Oxford Covid vaccine trial after UK green signal
UK govt to allow emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine
UK starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca data, NovaVax delay spur Moderna Covid vaccine demand, says CEO
-
The UK is poised to approve the Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, giving the country another powerful tool to fight the pandemic as concern mounts over rising infections. UK’s drug regulator could clear the shot for use as early as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The go-ahead would come about three weeks after the UK became the first western country to begin vaccinations.
Lockdowns in the UK could be eased at the end of February as the imminent approval of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca will permit the vaccination of as many as 15 million of the country’s most vulnerable people, the Mail on Sunday reported. The country’s health service would no longer be at risk of being overwhelmed by virus cases. In other news, Russia has decided to keep flights to and from UK suspended until the end of January 12. Novavax starts late-stage trial Novavax has begun a large late-stage study of its experimental Covid vaccine in the United States, the drug developer said on Monday, after delaying the trial twice due to issues in scaling up the manufacturing process. It will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds of them receiving the shot.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU