UK Supreme Court blocks $4.3 bn Google class action over iPhone tracking

(Reuters) - The Supreme Court has blocked a planned 3.2 billion pound ($4.3 billion) British class action against over allegations the internet giant unlawfully tracked the personal information of millions of users.

In a hotly-anticipated judgment, Britain's top judges on Wednesday granted a appeal against the country's first such data privacy case in a move that upsets a string of similar claims against technology giants such as Facebook and TikTok, already waiting in the wings.

