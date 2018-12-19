UK to unveil post-Brexit immigration plan for skilled workers on Wednesday

After last-ditch Cabinet negotiations, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid will set out the government's immigration plans for post- Britain on Wednesday.

According to a person familiar with the plans, the UK will hold a public consultation before deciding whether potential migrants should earn over 30,000 pounds ($38,000) a year before they qualify to enter as highly-skilled workers after Britain leaves the European Union.





The compromise position, negotiated between May, Chancellor and Business Secretary Tuesday, sought to take account of May's desire to reduce immigration to below 100,000 in line with the Conservatives' 2017 manifesto and the concerns of other Cabinet ministers that the will suffer if a migrant talent pool dries up.



The white paper published calls for "a single, skills-based immigration system built around the talent and expertise people can bring, rather than where they come from – maximising the benefits of immigration and demonstrating the UK is open for business," Javid said, according to a statement.