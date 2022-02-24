UK will respond 'decisively' to Russia attack on Ukraine: PM Johnson

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson chairs emergency meeting over Ukraine crisis
UK: Fresh allegations against Boris Johnson in lockdown birthday party row
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B Covid measures as UK logs more Omicron cases
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
Long overdue for Mumbai attack perpetrators to face justice: Blinken
-
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday termed the Russian invasion of Kiev as a "catastrophe for the European continent" and said that Britain and its allies 'will respond decisively'.
He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for choosing a "path of bloodshed and destruction" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," tweeted Johnson.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".
Notably, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations.
UK PM Johnson said that the Russian move is a catastrophe for the European continent. Further, Johnson informed that he will address the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will also speak to his fellow G7 leaders, as well as call an urgent meeting of NATO.
"This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," tweeted Johnson.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU