UK will respond 'decisively' to Russia attack on Ukraine: PM Johnson

Prime Minister on Thursday termed the Russian invasion of Kiev as a "catastrophe for the European continent" and said that Britain and its allies 'will respond decisively'.

He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for choosing a "path of bloodshed and destruction" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The and our allies will respond decisively," tweeted Johnson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Notably, Ukraine has introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia's military operations.

PM Johnson said that the Russian move is a catastrophe for the European continent. Further, Johnson informed that he will address the nation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will also speak to his fellow G7 leaders, as well as call an urgent meeting of NATO.

"This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," tweeted Johnson.

