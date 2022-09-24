JUST IN
As Biden stresses reform, Quad nations commit themselves to expand UNSC
Business Standard

Ukraine attracted $11 bn through World Bank since conflict with Russia

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal said that his country has attracted $11 billion from its partners through the World Bank (WB) since the start of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Topics
World Bank Group | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Kiev 

France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visit Irpin, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that his country has attracted $11 billion from its partners through the World Bank (WB) since the start of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Loans and grants, including from the US and Britain, totaling about $11 billion have been raised through the Bank's instruments since February 24," Shmyhal added on Facebook on Friday after the meeting in New York with WB Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg and WB Vice President Anna Bjerde.

The WB is actively working on the creation of new mechanism for attracting grants and investments for Ukraine's post-conflict recovery, he said.

Next year, Ukraine is also willing to launch cooperation with the WB in the energy sector, he added.

According to a joint assessment released on September 9, the government of Ukraine, the European Commission and the World Bank estimated that Ukraine would need about $350 billion for post-conflict reconstruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 10:48 IST

