7 people killed, 41 others injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Seven persons were killed and 41 others injured as a blast rocked the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
The blast took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"A car with explosives exploded in front of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, and unfortunately our worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after performing Friday prayers were targeted," Zadran added on his Twitter account.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 09:55 IST
