Ukraine crisis: Google bars Russian media from running ads on its platforms

Alphabet Inc's barred on Saturday Russia's state-owned outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Citing "extraordinary circumstances," Google's unit said it was "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetise on " These included several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions, such as those by the European Union. Ad placement is largely controlled by YouTube.

added later that it was also barring Russian state-funded outlets from using its ad technology to generate revenue on their own websites and apps.

In addition, the Russian will not be able to buy ads through Tools or place ads on Google services such as search and Gmail, spokesman Michael Aciman said.

