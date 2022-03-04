Ukraine crisis: Russia says another round of talks expected soon

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: US hits Russia and its ally Belarus with new sanctions
Ukraine and Russia begin second round of talks, says report
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian businesses after Ukraine attack
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
-
Russian negotiators in talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.
Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks Thursday in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties' positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point, including issues related to a political settlement of the conflict.
He added without elaboration that mutual understanding was found on part of them.
He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local cease-fires in areas where they will be created.
Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker who was part of the Russian delegation in talks, said that the details of safe corridors will need to be worked out quickly.
He said that the next round of talks could lead to agreements, some of which would need to be ratified by Russian and Ukrainian parliaments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU