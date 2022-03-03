Moldova, Georgia expected to ask to join European Union

A senior official says that in the wake of Ukraine's formal application this week to join the bloc, bids for entry are also expected imminently from Moldova and Georgia.

The two eastern European countries are already part of EU outreach programmes, but a membership request would be a major development in their relations with the 27-nation bloc.

Any membership application and consideration is a process that would take many years and involve fundamental political adjustments, ranging from trade, to rule of law measures and anti-corruption commitments.

The EU official who spoke Thursday asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of recent geopolitical developments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

