Ukraine not to agree to 'frozen conflict' with Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kiev will not agree to any deal that would lead to a "frozen conflict" with Russia, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"We will not settle for a frozen conflict... I am against it. We will definitely not have such a document," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Zelensky said that the Minsk agreements, which had put an end to the intense military stage of the Donbass conflict several years ago, proved to be ineffective.

withdrew from the Minsk agreements, when it attacked Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky said.

The Minsk agreements, reached in September 2014 and February 2015 respectively, outlined the steps needed to end the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbass that started in April 2014.

