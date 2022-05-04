North Korea launches projectile in an apparent weapon test: S Korea

-
ALSO READ
N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop more powerful means of attack
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
North Korea calls for 'glorification' of leader Kim Jong-un's era
S Korea cautious over change in political status of Kim Jong-un's sister
North Korea's Kim Jong-un vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs
-
South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Wednesday but gave no further details.
The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech at a massive military parade in Pyongyang.
The launch also appears to be the latest in a string of weapons tests by North Korea, which experts say are aimed at boosting its weapons arsenal and pressuring its rivals to ease international sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU