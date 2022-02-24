Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency amid Russia tensions

-
ALSO READ
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
Lawmakers give Vladimir Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine, takes down mission flags
Ukraine crisis: EU nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
-
Lawmakers in Ukraine have approved a nationwide state of emergency amid fears of an all-out Russian invasion.
The parliament approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting Thursday.
The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations in the interests of national security and public order.
The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's move Monday to recognise the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where the nearly eight-year conflict has killed over 14,000.
Putin has sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to maintain peace and received a parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country.
Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern that Russia could try destabilise the country by relying on Moscow supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party represented in parliament.
The document also bans information materials that could destabilise the situation in the country, and gives government the right to impose curfews and conduct checks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU