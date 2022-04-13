Ukraine's position at talks with Russia unchanged: chief negotiator

-
ALSO READ
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
What are war crimes?
Chelsea owner Abramovich trying to broker peaceful end to war in Ukraine
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
India at UN calls for 'purposeful engagement' in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
-
Ukraine's negotiating position at the peace talks with Russia remains unchanged, the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia has said.
"The Ukrainian side adheres to the Istanbul Communique and hasn't changed its position," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram.
The only difference is that the Ukrainian side does not take into account all the additional issues that were not included in the Istanbul Communique. This may have led to a misinterpretation of the current state of the negotiation process, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
The negotiations regarding the security guarantees for Ukraine continue in an online regime, Arakhamia said.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had changed its stance from last month's peace talks in Turkey's Istanbul.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU