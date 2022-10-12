JUST IN
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian crude oil to Germany
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough Covid policies amid new surge
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants, says officials
Venezuela searches for missing after landslide in Las Tejerias; 43 dead
Flood-hit Pakistan gives nod to buy 6.2 mn mosquito nets from India
UN-African Union cooperation the best but faces challenges: Guterres
IMF says China important player; cautions against moving out manufacturing
Singapore monitoring XBB Covid strain very closely: Health Minister
Swat attack: Protesters end sit-in after talks with Pakistan authorities
US weighs next moves on arms supply to Ukraine in 'escalatory cycle'
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukrainian forces recaptures 5 settlements in southern Kherson region
Business Standard

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant wihout external power: UN watchdog

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days

Topics
nuclear plant | United Nations | Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

Zaporizhzhia
Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported the interruption and said backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

This repeated loss of #ZNPP's off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site, Grossi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on nuclear plant

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.