Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant wihout external power: UN watchdog

-
ALSO READ
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Europe's largest nuclear plant
IAEA calls for safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped says operator
At UNSC, India voices concern over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine
Ukraine's nuclear plant cut from main power line again: Officials
-
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported the interruption and said backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.
This repeated loss of #ZNPP's off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site, Grossi tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU