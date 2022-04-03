JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Ukraine war: Breakaway area denies claims of Russian troops massing

Security ramped up in Islamabad before no-trust vote against Imran Khan
Business Standard

Ukraine spends $10 billion a month on conflict with Russia

The military conflict between Ukraine and Russia started on February 24.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Destroyed Russian armored vehicles are seen in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukraine spends about $10 billion per month on the conflict with Russia, the presidential press service said.

"The Ukrainian state spends about $10 billion a month on hostilities," said a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website on Saturday, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

Among Ukraine's sources of expenditure financing, the statement named the country's own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine's international partners.

The military conflict between Ukraine and Russia started on February 24.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, April 03 2022. 07:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU