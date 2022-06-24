Ukraine submits new lawsuit against Russia to ECHR amid invasion: Minister

-
Ukraine has submitted a new lawsuit against Russia to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Moscow's ongoing illegal invasion of Kiev, says Justice Minister Denys Malyuska.
In a statement, the Justice Ministry said the lawsuit addresses "Russia's egregious human rights violations during the initial phase of the war, from the onset of Russia's invasion in the early hours of February 24, until the effective withdrawal of its ground forces from around Kiev and other cities in northern Ukraine on April 7", reports Ukrayinska Pravda.
By these proceedings, Ukraine seeks, in addition to orders of the Court requiring the status quo to be restored and full withdrawal of Russian forces, an award of monetary compensation for these violations, the statement said.
The Ministry claimed that it the first stage of the Russian military invasion (February 24-April), the damage amounted to at least $80billion.
"Ukraine's application seeks an end to the mass and gross human rights violations that is the result of the military aggression launched by Russia.
"In due course, the Court will be invited to find that Russia has been guilty of the most flagrant, serious, and sustained violations of the Convention ever placed before the Court, and to award just satisfaction on an equally unprecedented scale," the Ministry statement said.
Despite Russia's exclusion from the Council of Europe, the ECHR decided to continue considering lawsuits against Moscow.
On February 28, Ukraine applied to the ECHR for preliminary measures.
On March 1, the Court ruled that Russia should stop attacks and bombing of civilian objects in Ukraine.
--IANS
ksk/
