District of Columbia reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

-
ALSO READ
District of Columbia imposes Covid vaccine mandates, intensified protocols
US Supreme Court rejects appeal to end Wisconsin redistricting case
US court hears arguments in lawsuit against Trump filed by his rape accuser
Bezos loses lawsuit to build lunar lander, wishes success to Musk
Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group, saying US citizens were targets
-
The District of Columbia attorney general said Tuesday that his office had reached a USD750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel to enrich the former president's family in the process.
Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. The document had not yet been signed by a judge.
The agreement says the case is being resolved to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation and that the organizations dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.
As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of USD750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.
We're resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit lawno matter how powerful you areyou'll pay, Racine said in a tweet.
Racine has said the committee misused nonprofit funds and coordinated with the hotel's management and members of the Trump family to arrange the events. He said one of the event's planners raised concerns about pricing with Trump, the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a top campaign official at the time.
The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all money was spent in accordance with the law. The committee raised an unprecedented USD107 million to host events celebrating Trump's inauguration in January 2017. But the committee's spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.
Gates, a former Trump campaign aide who cooperated in the special counsel's Russia investigation, personally managed discussions with the hotel about using the space, including ballrooms and meeting rooms, the attorney general's office has said. In one instance, Gates contacted Ivanka Trump and told her that he was a bit worried about the optics of the committee paying such a high fee, Racine said.
Prosecutors say the committee could have hosted inaugural events at other venues either for free or for reduced costs but didn't consider those options.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU