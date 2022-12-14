JUST IN
EU ministers again fail to reach agreement on gas price cap to curb costs
Global trade surges to record $32 trillion in 2022, says UN report
IMF agrees to give Ghana $3 bn debt bailout to restore financial stability
US core inflation slows, giving Fed Reserve some breathing room on rates
China plans over $143 bn push to boost domestic chips, compete with US
UK's economy rebounds by 0.5% in Oct but recession fears still loom
UK manufacturers are sitting on a $29 bn pile of unfinished goods
China to set economic plans amid shift from Covid Zero policy to growth
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington
World debt-GDP ratio plummets, but over pre-Covid level, says IMF
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Zelenskyy calls for aid of 50 mn LED lightbulbs to cope with energy crisis
Business Standard

Ukraine to get $1 bn from partners to go through winter season: PM Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will get $1 billion from its partners to go through the winter cold season, the government press service reported

Topics
Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's PM
Ukraine's PM Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Twitter)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will get $1 billion from its partners to go through the winter cold season, the government press service reported.

Shmyhal made the remarks during a joint press conference with French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna following the international conference "Standing With the Ukrainian People" held in Paris, France, Xinhua news agency reported.

Out of the aid, 500 million dollars will be allocated to Ukraine as grants, while the rest of the sum will be delivered in the form of goods, services and loans, Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine will receive most of the aid by the end of this year.

Earlier this week, Shmyhal said that his country requires at least $1 billion for the emergency support of energy infrastructure that was damaged by Russian attacks.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 09:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.