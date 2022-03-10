Ukraine war: Airstrike injures 17 people at children's hospital in Mariupol

-
At least 17 people were injured in an airstrike at a paediatric and maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol as part of Russia's military operations.
"Today is the day that defines everything. It defines who is on which side. Russian bombs fell on a children's hospital and maternity hospital in Mariupol. As of now, 17 people are injured. Rescuers are still going through the debris," the Ukrainian media outlet said quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Dropping a bomb on a maternity hospital -- it's the ultimate proof that what is happening is genocide of Ukrainians. Europeans, you can't say you didn't see what is happening. You have to tighten the sanctions until Russia can't continue their savage war," Zelenskyy said further.
According to United Nations data, at least 1,335 civilians have been confirmed injured or killed - 474 killed and 861 injured.
Videos posted by the regional chief and the city authorities showed the evacuation of the hospital.
Meanwhile, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has sent F-35B Lightning aircraft to Amari airbase in Estonia to provide air policing of NATO airspace.
This comes at a time when Russian aggression in Ukraine continues and NATO is aiming to further strengthen and defend its eastern flank.
As the Western nations continue to work out plans to target Russia's economy, European Union on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus targeting Russian leaders, oligarchs, their family members, and the maritime sector.
