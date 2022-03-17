Ukraine war: Australia threatens China with sanctions for backing Russia

-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said China would face consequences if it backs Russias war on Ukraine, arguing such a move would be an "abomination" while hinting at new international sanctions for Beijing.
Asked whether any penalties were in store for China over its refusal to condemn the ongoing Russian assault, the Prime Minister said that Australia would join with allies in sanctioning the country, RT reported.
"We will move in lockstep with our partners and allies on these issues, and the United States has made some very clear statements about this and we support those statements," he said on Wednesday, calling on "the whole world" to "put an end to this terrible violence and aggression by Russia in Ukraine".
Morrison went on to argue that Beijing must be "very transparent" about its ties to Moscow, including "when it comes to throwing them an economic lifeline during this global crisis" and "potentially what, if any, support has been discussed for military support for Russia", adding the latter decision "would be an abomination".
The leader's comments follow similar statements from Washington, which has also warned of "significant consequences" for any military or economic assistance to Moscow.
"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said last week, ahead of a meeting with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.
