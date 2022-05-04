Ukrainian refugees camp in Mexico City; wait for US govt approval to entry

-
ALSO READ
US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border
2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam's Karimganj district
Ukrainians in US prep to help as country says will take in 100,000 refugees
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Massive support pours in for the education of Ukrainian refugees amid war
-
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are camping out in Mexico City and waiting for the US government to allow them into the country.
About 500 evacuees were waiting on Tuesday in large tents under a searing sun on a dusty field on the east side of Mexico's sprawling capital. The camp has been open only a week and from 50 to 100 people are arriving every day.
Some refugees have already been to the US border in Tijuana where they were told they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or Cancun.
The US government announced in late March that it would accept up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees. Hundreds entered Mexico daily as tourists in Mexico City or Cancun and flew to Tijuana to wait for a few days to be admitted to the US at a San Diego border crossing on humanitarian parole.
Giorgi Mikaberidze, 19, arrived in Tijuana on April 25 and found the US border closed. He went from being just yards from the United States to some 600 miles (966 kilometers) away in the Mexico City area. He said he travelled to Mexico alone.
"It's very difficult to wait. We don't know how the programme will work," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU