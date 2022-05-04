New Omicron subvariant takes hold in US as Covid cases tick up

-
ALSO READ
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of Covid vaccine shot
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Covid vaccines administered in India cross 1.65-bn mark
Top Headlines: ex-NSE CEO Chitra arrested; SII bets on non-Covid vaccines
-
A new, highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron is spreading rapidly across the US, as Covid-19 cases in the country are ticking up again.
The new strain, called BA.2.12.1, made up 36.5 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ending April 30, according to data released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Xinhua news agency reported.
The data increased from 26.6 per cent a week before, and 16.7 per cent two weeks prior, CDC data showed.
The majority of Covid-19 cases in the US - around 61 per cent - are still caused by BA.2., which has become the country's dominant variant since March.
Some regions, like the Northeast, are seeing more cases caused by BA.2.12.1 than others. The New York State Department of Health first announced the emergence of the subvariant in mid April. It was responsible for 41.6 per cent of infections across the state as of April 23, according to the latest data of the department.
"BA.2.12.1 has been noted to be of higher concern, given additional mutations," said the department.
BA.2.12.1 appears to be about 25 per cent more transmissible over the BA.2 subvariant, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, adding that additional evaluation is currently underway to understand the impact of BA.2.12.1 on vaccine effectiveness.
Besides BA.2.12.1, a pair of new Omicron subvariants has emerged, raising the possibility that people infected by earlier Omicron strains can get reinfected.
The pair, BA.4 and BA.5, have gained increasing attention in South Africa as weekly Covid-19 cases tripled in the last two weeks.
The rapid growth of BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa has drawn concern from health experts for a potential surge in the US.
"BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious than BA.1 and BA.2, and have a better shot at evading existing immunity," Zhang Zuofeng, chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.
Therefore, unvaccinated people who have been infected by Delta, and earlier Omicron strains like BA.1 or BA.2, have higher risk of get reinfected, Zhang said.
However, as the virus stays in the upper respiratory tract and causes less lung infection, it may have limited impact on severe diseases and deaths, Zhang told Xinhua.
Only a small number of cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been documented in the US currently.
Zhang said the pair of new variants are likely to cause an increase in new infections in the US, but not like the outbreak caused by the original Omicron variant in January.
The US was now averaging about 60,000 new infections and 320 new deaths each day as of Monday, CDC data showed. The daily case count was up from roughly 25,000 infections per day in early April.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU