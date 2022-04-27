Ukrainian, Romanian PMs discuss support strategies for war-torn Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
US, Ukraine share 'special' relations, says Zelensky after call with Biden
Zelenskyy urges world to respond to torture as Russia continues atrocities
Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy says won't discuss attack on Russian fuel depot
Zelenskyy: Russian oil ban key step to peace, seeks support from countries
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss Bucharest's support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.
During the talks on Tuesday, Zelensky thanked Romania's government for the assistance, including the defence aid it has provided for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Your visit is an important, clear signal of Ukraine's support in the war against the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian leader praised Romania's position on sanctions policy against Russia over the conflict with Ukraine and the assistance in organising the critical transit of international humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including energy resources.
During their talks, Zelensky and Ciuca also discussed the prospects for Ukraine's European integration, as well as the issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.
--IANS
int/sks/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU