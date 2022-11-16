UN chief calls for making roads safe, reduce traffic deaths by half by 2030

UN Secretary-General has called for making roads safer in his message for the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which falls on November 20 this year.

Noting that every year, 1.3 million people die in road accidents and 50 million more are injured, the UN chief on Tuesday called for joining forces "in making roads safer and meeting the global goal of reducing traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2030", Xinhua news agency reported.

"One of the best ways to remember and honor the victims is by doing our part to make roads safer around the world," said the secretary-general.

Guterres pointed out that road traffic crashes are linked to development. "Nine out of 10 victims are in middle- and low-income countries."

"Saving more lives requires ensuring more funding for safe and sustainable mobility, whole-of-society action plans and a strong prevention approach," he added.

"I urge member states and donors to support these efforts and prevent further tragedies," said the top UN official.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. It is a high-profile global event to remember the many millions who have been killed and seriously injured on the world's roads and to acknowledge the suffering of all affected victims, families and communities - millions added each year to countless millions already suffering: a truly tremendous cumulative toll.

